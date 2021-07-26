Slow Capital Inc. Buys 3,097 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.73. 125,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

