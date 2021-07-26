Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 43.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.38.

NYSE HUBS traded up $4.97 on Monday, reaching $585.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,923. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

