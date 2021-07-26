Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.13. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,986. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

