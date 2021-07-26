SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $47.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,703.68. 60,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

