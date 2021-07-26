SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

