SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $349.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

