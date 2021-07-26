SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $636,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. 57,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,509. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

