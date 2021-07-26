SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,464. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72.

