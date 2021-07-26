SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,776. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

