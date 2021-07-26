SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,819. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96.

