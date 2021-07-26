SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

