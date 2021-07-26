SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.97. 335,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

