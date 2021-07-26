SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.32. 84,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.