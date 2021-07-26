Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) – Clarus Securities issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$16.48. The stock has a market cap of C$931.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.28.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52).

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

