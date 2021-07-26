SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $8,833,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

