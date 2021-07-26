Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:SHI opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

