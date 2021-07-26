Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

