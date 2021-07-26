Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 6%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 3,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.