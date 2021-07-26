Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.82. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £847.95 million and a PE ratio of 70.07.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

