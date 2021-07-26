Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

MONY stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

