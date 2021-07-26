Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,110.00.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$2,068.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,689.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,069.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

