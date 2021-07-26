Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SXT opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.