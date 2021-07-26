Seagen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

