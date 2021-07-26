SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.42.

NYSE:SE opened at $297.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

