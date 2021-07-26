Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,166,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,234. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

