Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Athenex worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

