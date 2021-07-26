Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 343.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.