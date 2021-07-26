Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 196.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Immunovant worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Immunovant by 128.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

