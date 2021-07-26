Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 373,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Macerich by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Macerich by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 94,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

