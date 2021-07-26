Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 44,400 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,487. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

