Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,800 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

