Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.08. Schindler has a 12 month low of $249.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

