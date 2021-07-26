Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDVKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

