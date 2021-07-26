SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

