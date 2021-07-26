SageGuard Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $85.34. 4,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

