SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $57,127,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,921. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

