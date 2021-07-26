SageGuard Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $868.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $874.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

