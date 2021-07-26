SageGuard Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

