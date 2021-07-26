Safex Token Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $40.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

