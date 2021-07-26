Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SB opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

SB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

