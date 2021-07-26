Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

