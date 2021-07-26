RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RES opened at $4.18 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.