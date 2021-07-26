Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDS-A. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,848 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.