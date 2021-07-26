Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$54.00” Price Target for Sprott (TSE:SII)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on Sprott (TSE:SII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$45.25 on Friday. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.8908074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

