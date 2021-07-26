Royal Bank of Canada Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

WBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

