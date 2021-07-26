Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ICF stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

