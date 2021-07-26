Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.