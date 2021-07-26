Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

