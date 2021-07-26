Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,073 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

