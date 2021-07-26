Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give TMX Group (TSE:X) a C$158.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price objective on TMX Group (TSE:X) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.57.

Shares of X opened at C$134.67 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.25.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

